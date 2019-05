AC Milan-Bologna: Gattuso names 21-man squad as Conti recovers

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.

Defenders: Abate, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Zapata

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri, Paquetá

Forwards: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso .

On the eve of the clash with Bologna, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has named his 21-man squad. Andrea Conti managed to recover in time to get called up, after suffering from a shoulder injury.