AC Milan, Bonera: 'Ibrahimovic? He's a champion...'

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Daniele Bonera was asked about the potential return to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January. The former defender is the only man left standing from Marco Giampsolo's squad, as he has kept his role a collaborator under Stefano Pioli as well."Ibrahimovic? I have played with him. He is a great champion. Who has surprised me the most in this team? Pepe Reina, for how he works and how he always stands firm," Bonera stated.