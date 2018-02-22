AC Milan: Bonucci congratulates Juventus on Coppa Italia final victory
10 May at 11:20“Congratulations to Juventus for their win. We now face two battles to reach Europe.” Those were the words of AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci, who took to Twitter in the aftermath of last night’s Coppa Italia final, which the Rossoneri lost 4-0 against Juventus. Indeed, Bonucci has now suffered three consecutive defeats against his former side since leaving them in favour of a move to San Siro during last summer’s transfer window.
Complimenti alla Juve che ha vinto. Adesso ci aspettano 2 battaglie per centrare l’Europa.— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) May 9, 2018
Guardiamo avanti. #LB19 #WeAreATeam pic.twitter.com/i45LDEG0Vx
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
