Complimenti alla Juve che ha vinto. Adesso ci aspettano 2 battaglie per centrare l’Europa.

Guardiamo avanti. #LB19 #WeAreATeam pic.twitter.com/i45LDEG0Vx — Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) May 9, 2018

“Congratulations to Juventus for their win. We now face two battles to reach Europe.” Those were the words of AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci , who took to Twitter in the aftermath of last night’s Coppa Italia final, which the Rossoneri lost 4-0 against Juventus. Indeed, Bonucci has now suffered three consecutive defeats against his former side since leaving them in favour of a move to San Siro during last summer’s transfer window.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)