AC Milan, Borini: 'I hope to play more, Drogba taught me everything'

AC Milan's versatile Italian, Fabio Borini, spoke to DAZN ahead of tomorrow's clash with Chievo, which will be crucial just like any other game at this point.

"Piatek? He's very young, but he's settling in well. If I'm a translator? Not much, he understands a little in Italian.

"Balotelli? He's perhaps the strongest player I have played with, for the potential he could express, he was complete, and I saw him in his best carefree years, without the distractions of the football world.

"Drogba? I met him when I was 16, he taught me almost everything I needed to know about English football, from technical gestures to the attitude in the locker room. He's a great leader.

"I always hope to play from start, I know I work hard, and I know I do it well," he concluded.