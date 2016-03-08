AC Milan, Borini: 'The group? Different mentalities, many foreigners'

01 April at 22:10
On the eve of Milan-Udinese, the Rossoneri winger Fabio Borini spoke to MilanTV about the situation in the team, especially the group. 
 
"The group is solid, there are many foreigners. There are also very young, different mentalities, then there are experienced players who think differently and speak multiple languages. This helps the communication, otherwise misunderstandings would arise," he stated. 
 

