AC Milan, Borini to Verona is a done deal: all the details

09 January at 12:40
Hellas Verona have secured the signing of Fabio Borini. The former Sunderland striker has been released by AC Milan after two and a half years at the club. He has signed a six-month contract with his new club, as our reporter Daniele Longo reveals.

The decision was made by the player, who had quite a lot of clubs to choose between: Genoa, Sampdoria, Fiorentina, Parma and SPAL. In other words, although he hasn't received much game time at Milan, he will surely be a key player for Hellas Verona.

In total, he registered 75 appearances, 8 goals and 6 assists for the Rossoneri. However, this season didn't go his way, having failed to make a single appearance since the second round. Therefore, it was time for him to move on and start a new adventure.

The official announcement from both parties is imminent, as the deal has been closed and confirmed.

