AC Milan, Calabria: 'Moving four points clear of Inter would be massive'

Calabria serio Milan
15 March at 23:00
AC Milan defender Davide Calabria spoke to Sportmediaset two days before the derby against Inter, stating that the team is confident thanks to a good run of form. 
 
"We are in a positive period, we are confident. We have the opportunity to send out an important signal, thus the derby could be a great step forward for us. 
 
"Inter are ahead of us when it comes to the team structure, because they played in the Champions League this season. We will not give up until the end. The match is the starting point, going four points clear on Inter would be massive. 
 
"A win would give us a great boost, but it would be a slap in the face for Inter. This year has been the best for me since I arrived at Milan, both for myself and for the team," he concluded. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.