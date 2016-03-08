AC Milan, Calabria: 'Moving four points clear of Inter would be massive'

"We are in a positive period, we are confident. We have the opportunity to send out an important signal, thus the derby could be a great step forward for us.

"Inter are ahead of us when it comes to the team structure, because they played in the Champions League this season. We will not give up until the end. The match is the starting point, going four points clear on Inter would be massive.

"A win would give us a great boost, but it would be a slap in the face for Inter. This year has been the best for me since I arrived at Milan, both for myself and for the team," he concluded.