AC Milan, Caldara celebrates his return - Photo

On Instagram, the defender published a photo of him in action during training. He let the photo speak for itself as he only wrote 'no words needed', which goes to show how important the return is for him after a very tough period on the sidelines.

Caldara is expected to be ready at the end of October, at least so it seems, though it will probably take some time before he's fully fit again. However, the Rossoneri are eager to get him back as they know how important he can be for the defence.



Having recovered from a serious injury, Mattia Caldara is nonce again back in training with AC Milan. Last week, he even featured in an in-house friendly between the first team and the Primavera side, indicating his return is close.