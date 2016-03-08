AC Milan, Caldara is ready and now Pioli decides: the situation
19 November at 14:00
Mattia Caldara is back at full fitness. As Tuttosport reports (via MilanNews.it), the decision now rests solely with the coach. The former Juventus man has trained in the group for over a month and now he waits for his chance on the pitch.
Pioli called him up for the games against Lazio and Juventus, without giving him any minutes, though. However, his time will soon come. It's no longer a physical matter, but exclusively a technical evaluation by the manager.
Of course, he isn't in top shape and needs to get into match fitness, but to do so he will need to play. Should the manager switch to a three-man defence, then he will be even more useful, so it depends on the path Pioli opts for.
In any case, the end of the tunnel is now near: Caldara has recovered and waits for his chance. For Milan, of course, it's a boost considering their defensive struggles.
For more news, visit pour homepage.
Pioli called him up for the games against Lazio and Juventus, without giving him any minutes, though. However, his time will soon come. It's no longer a physical matter, but exclusively a technical evaluation by the manager.
Of course, he isn't in top shape and needs to get into match fitness, but to do so he will need to play. Should the manager switch to a three-man defence, then he will be even more useful, so it depends on the path Pioli opts for.
In any case, the end of the tunnel is now near: Caldara has recovered and waits for his chance. For Milan, of course, it's a boost considering their defensive struggles.
For more news, visit pour homepage.
Go to comments