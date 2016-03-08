AC Milan, Caldara like Conti; Primavera the first step
01 March at 18:30Caldara is yet to make an official appearance for AC Milan in the league, having arrived from Juventus this summer. However, this could soon be resolved, as the defender is set to complete his return on Saturday.
In fact, as reported by today’s edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the rehabilitation process is over for the former Atalanta man. It will, of course, take some time before he can challenge his teammates for a starting spot, but tomorrow Caldara will play for the Primavera team against Palermo.
This will be his first game in four months, having suffered from a serious injury. Just like Conti, the defender will make his comeback with the youth team, looking to put the injury chapter behind him. Once he's back to full fitness, it will be interesting to see the Caldara-Romagnoli partnership, which many believe could be the future duo for the National team as well.
Go to comments