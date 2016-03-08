AC Milan, Calhanoglu defends military salute

Of course, this has upset many people given the circumstances of the matter. However, after the game last night, Calhanoglu defended the gesture: "They speak a lot about the gesture. I play for my national team and like everyone I want the best but politics is another thing. We are players, we are here to play. We are 100% with our nation even in difficulties".

In recent days, AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and his teammates in the Turkish national team have sparked controversy. Following a goal against Albania, they celebrated by saluting. Against France, the same gesture arrived, referring to the attacks that Turkey are currently carrying out in Syria.