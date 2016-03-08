AC Milan, Calhanoglu defends military salute
15 October at 10:15In recent days, AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and his teammates in the Turkish national team have sparked controversy. Following a goal against Albania, they celebrated by saluting. Against France, the same gesture arrived, referring to the attacks that Turkey are currently carrying out in Syria.
Of course, this has upset many people given the circumstances of the matter. However, after the game last night, Calhanoglu defended the gesture: "They speak a lot about the gesture. I play for my national team and like everyone I want the best but politics is another thing. We are players, we are here to play. We are 100% with our nation even in difficulties".
