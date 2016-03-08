AC Milan, Calhanoglu: 'It is a goal to play for Bayern or Dortmund'

​Interviewed by today's edition of Sport Bild in Germany ( via Calciomercato.com ), AC Milan's versatile midfielder, Hakan Calhanoglu spoke about his plans for the future, refusing to rule out a return to Germany amid reports linking him with an exit.

Despite the Rossoneri's poor start to the season, the Turk has done well in some games, being one of the bright spots for the club. However, as a result of the team's form, he has struggled to find consistency, along with his teammates of course.



"I grew up in Germany, but I like being able to talk to people in Italian. From a sporting point of view, of course, it's a goal to play for Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund or another big club in Germany," he said.

For a few transfer windows now, there have been reports on the player potentially leaving Milan, failing to live up to the expectations set when he joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen. In the interview, he refused to rule out a return to Germany.



"Bayern wanted me in 2014? At the time they already had Ribery and Robben. It was difficult. If Bayern came back to me at some point, then I certainly wouldn't say no," he stated.