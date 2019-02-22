AC Milan, Calhanoglu to his wife: 'You are the most inspiring woman'

22 February at 18:40
Even in his private life, Hakan Calhanoglu has returned to peace. Today, the Turkish midfielder published an Instagram post dedicated to his wife's birthday. 
 
"You are the strongest and most inspiring woman I have ever met. I can not wait for you to be the best mom in the world for our little princess. I love you so much, happy birthday," he wrote. 
 
The Rossoneri winger scored his first goal in the league last weekend since May 2018, and it certainly proved to be an important one, as it inspired his side to a 3-1 win. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.