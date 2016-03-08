AC Milan call-ups for Cagliari clash: Caldara out, Ibrahimovic and Piatek in

Zlatan.Ibrahimovic.Milan.2019.20.riscaldamento.jpg GETTY IMAGES
10 January at 13:50
AC Milan will face Cagliari tomorrow afternoon in the next round of Serie A and Stefano Pioli announced his list of 22 called up players for the match against the Sardinians:

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.

Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Hernández, Musacchio, Romagnoli.

Midielders: Bennacer, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Çalhanoğlu, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.

Attackers: Castillejo, Ibrahimović, Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.