AC Milan call-ups for Cagliari clash: Caldara out, Ibrahimovic and Piatek in

AC Milan will face Cagliari tomorrow afternoon in the next round of Serie A and Stefano Pioli announced his list of 22 called up players for the match against the Sardinians:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.



Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Hernández, Musacchio, Romagnoli.



Midielders: Bennacer, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Çalhanoğlu, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.



Attackers: Castillejo, Ibrahimović, Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.