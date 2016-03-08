AC Milan call-ups for Cagliari clash: Caldara out, Ibrahimovic and Piatek in
10 January at 13:50AC Milan will face Cagliari tomorrow afternoon in the next round of Serie A and Stefano Pioli announced his list of 22 called up players for the match against the Sardinians:
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.
Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Hernández, Musacchio, Romagnoli.
Midielders: Bennacer, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Çalhanoğlu, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.
Attackers: Castillejo, Ibrahimović, Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.
