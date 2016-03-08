AC Milan call-ups for Parma: Donnarumma and Paqueta back

AC Milan will face Parma tomorrow and will look to build on their 1-0 victory over Lazio last week to cement their position in the top 4 of Serie A. Gennaro Gattuso will be able to count on several players who return back to action after being out injured. Here is the list of called up players:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina



Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata



Midfieldersr: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Paquetá



Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.