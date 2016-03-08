AC Milan call-ups for Serie A clash against Empoli: Suso out, Strinic returns

AC Milan will face Empoli tomorrow evening at the San Siro and will continue their race for the Champions League. Gennaro Gattuso will have to deal with the absence of Suso, who is suspended for the Serie A matchup but Ivan Strinic returns to the squad. Here is the full list:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Plizzari



Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic



Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo, Paquetá



Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek.