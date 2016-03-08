AC Milan call-ups for the Derby della Madonnina: Zapata back, Biglia and Caldara in

AC Milan and Inter will face off tomorrow at the San Siro in the Derby della Madonnina in an important matchup in the race for the Champions League. Coach Gennaro Gattuso called up 23 players for the match and can count on almost his entire squad tomorrow. Here is the full list:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina



Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata.



Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Paquetà.



Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.