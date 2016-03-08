AC Milan call-ups for Udinese: Donnarumma back, Calhanoglu and Calabria out

After the end of the training session, AC Milan's coach Stefano Pioli issued the list of the 19 players called up for tomorrow's match against Udinese at the San Siro. Here is the complete list of call-ups:



Goalkeepers: Begović, A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma.



Defenders: Conti, Gabbia, Hernández, Kjær, Romagnoli.



Midfielders: Bennacer, Bonaventura, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.



Attackers: Castillejo, Ibrahimović, Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.