AC Milan call-ups for Udinese: Montolivo back, Calhanoglu and Calabria out

03 November at 16:20
At the end of this morning's training session at Milanello, coach Gattuso announced the list of 23 players called up for Udinese - AC Milan, the 11th round of Serie A scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Dacia Arena. Here is the complete list:

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina

Defenders: Abate, Bellanova, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo

Attackers: Borini, Castillejo, Cutrone, Halilovic, Higuain, Suso.

 

