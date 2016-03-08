AC Milan call-ups for Udinese: Montolivo back, Calhanoglu and Calabria out

At the end of this morning's training session at Milanello, coach Gattuso announced the list of 23 players called up for Udinese - AC Milan, the 11th round of Serie A scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Dacia Arena. Here is the complete list:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina



Defenders: Abate, Bellanova, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata



Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo



Attackers: Borini, Castillejo, Cutrone, Halilovic, Higuain, Suso.



