AC Milan call ups for Verona: Ibrahimovic misses out, new arrival makes the cut

AC Milan will face Verona tomorrow at the San Siro and will look to continue in their positive run of form. However, the Rossoneri will have to deal with several absences. Here is the full list of players at Stefano Pioli's disposal for tomorrow's match:



Goalkeepers: Begović, A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma.



Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Hernández, Laxalt, Musacchio, Romagnoli.



Midfielders: Bonaventura, Brescianini, Çalhanoğlu, Kessie, Paquetá, Saelemaekers.



Attackers: Castillejo, Leão, Maldini, Rebić.