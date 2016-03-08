AC Milan called up players for Udinese: Conti out, Montolivo back
01 April at 18:20AC Milan will face Udinese tomorrow evening and will look to bounce back from the 0-1 loss against Sampdoria on Saturday. Gennaro Gattuso has called up 25 players for the matchup and will have to deal with one notable absence: Andrea Conti. Here is the full list:
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina
Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic, Zapata
Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo, Paquetá
Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.
Go to comments