AC Milan called up players for Udinese: Conti out, Montolivo back

AC Milan will face Udinese tomorrow evening and will look to bounce back from the 0-1 loss against Sampdoria on Saturday. Gennaro Gattuso has called up 25 players for the matchup and will have to deal with one notable absence: Andrea Conti. Here is the full list:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina



Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic, Zapata



Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo, Paquetá



Attackers: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.