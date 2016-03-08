AC Milan called up players for US tour: Theo Hernandez and Bonaventura present

Marco Giampaolo's AC Milan team will leave to the United States for International Champions Cup commitments tomorrow at 14:30 CEST from the Malpensa airport. Here is the list of called up players for the tour:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Plizzari, Reina



Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic



Midfielders: Bonaventura, Brescianini, Calhanoglu, Krunic, Maldini, Mionic



Attackers: Capanni, Castillejo, Cutrone, Suso, Piatek, André Silva