AC Milan called up players for US tour: Theo Hernandez and Bonaventura present
19 July at 15:15Marco Giampaolo's AC Milan team will leave to the United States for International Champions Cup commitments tomorrow at 14:30 CEST from the Malpensa airport. Here is the list of called up players for the tour:
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Plizzari, Reina
Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic
Midfielders: Bonaventura, Brescianini, Calhanoglu, Krunic, Maldini, Mionic
Attackers: Capanni, Castillejo, Cutrone, Suso, Piatek, André Silva
