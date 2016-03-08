AC Milan fan and journalist Tiziano Crudeli revealed to Radio Incontro Olympia that according to his sources, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has discussed the future of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with AC Milan owners Elliot: "There are many rumors but from what I know, Lotito and Elliot spoke after the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Lotito wants to build a new stadium for Lazio and he needs a loan of € 300-400 million. Elliot can borrow this money and Lotito can avoid returning €100-120 million because that's the fee that AC Milan will pay to sign Milinkovic-Savic".