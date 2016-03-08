AC Milan, Castillejo at work in the pool to recover - Photo

Samu Castillejo, who was forced to leave the game against Lazio injured, is currently at work to recover from the muscle problem which will keep him out for the clash against Juventus. On Instagram, he published a photo of him in the pool.



The Spaniard underwent a scan on Monday evening, as revealed by Antonio Vitiello of MilanNews.it, which confirmed a lesion to the muscle of his left thigh. Next week, he is expected to have new tests to understand the extent of his injury.







For more news, visit our homepage.