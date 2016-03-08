AC Milan challenge Liverpool for €100m Portugal star

AC Milan have joined Liverpool in race to sign Bruno Fernandes, A Bola reports. The former Udinese and Sampdoria man is shining with Sporting CP and both the Rossoneri and the Reds are being linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season.



The 24-year-old has managed a stunning 21 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Sporting CP want to extend his stay at the club unti 2024. The Portuguese side are not planning to improve the player's € 100 million release clause.



