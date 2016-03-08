AC Milan challenges Napoli for Celta Vigo star: the latest
29 December at 12:25Ibrahimovic but not only. AC Milan do not want to end the transfer market with the arrival of the Swedish attacker and the management is already focused on adding a midfielder to Stefano Pioli's squad. One of the players targeted is Nemanja Matic but the Rossoneri are now also newly focused on Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka, as reported by Tuttosport (via milannews.it).
Napoli are also moving for the 25-year-old Slovakian player, who reportedly already made an offer of 18 million euros to the Spaniards. Celta Vigo, however, wants to monetize as much as possible from the sale of its player and has set a price tag of 25 million euros. Milan cannot afford to spend too much in January but will make an attempt anyway. Maldini and Boban could offer an expensive loan with an obligation to buy.
There has not yet been direct contact between the two clubs but the player is appreciated a lot by the Milan management. But Lobotka is not the only midfielder on the list, as the club is also monitoring Matic, as mentioned above, and Sander Berge from Genk.
