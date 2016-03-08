AC Milan, Chelsea target close to completing €47m PSG move

24 January at 18:50
After being courted by several European clubs, it seems the Paredes saga has finally come to an end. According to reports, the midfielder is set to leave Russia and Zenit. 
 
Parades has been constantly linked with the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea this January, as both clubs are looking for a midfielder on the market. However, the latest reports suggest that the Argentinian won't be moving to the Rossoneri, nor the Blues. Instead, he's reached an agreement with PSG. 
 
In fact, the French side offered €47m to Zenit for the midfielder, which the Russian side accepted with open arms. With that said, only the medicals are missing, and after that Paredes will sign a contract until 2023 with the club. It's also believed that this arrival won't rule out the possible signing of Napoli's Allan. 
 

