AC Milan chiefs dine with Chelsea player in London
19 July at 16:40AC Milan’s wanted man for the striker position was Alvaro Morata in the summer transfer window of 2017. The Spanish professional footballer was at Real Madrid at that time and he was also on the radar of the English Premier League clubs.
Unfortunately for AC Milan, Alvaro Morata decided to join Chelsea and he has been poor for the Englis Premier League clubs. Now, the Rossoneri are still on the chase to sign the former striker of Juventus in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Alvaro Morata has one more chance to join AC Milan in the summer transfer window. AC Milan will now return to the office to see if they can bring Alvaro Morata to San Siro after his poor season at Chelsea.
Alvaro Morata dined with Fassone and Mirabelli during their trip to London. His wife, who is expecting twins want a return to the Serie A and it will cost AC Milan 60 million euros.
