

Chievo have only won two of their 32 Serie A meetings against AC Milan (D6 L24), the most recent victory came back in December 2005.



AC Milan are the team against which Chievo have lost the most Serie A matches (24) and against no other side has the Gialloblu registered a higher loss percentage than versus Milan (75%).



AC Milan have won 14 of their 16 home meetings against Chievo (D2) in the top-flight (including each of the last 13).



AC Milan have both scored and conceded goal in each of their last 10 Serie A matches: 37 in total, 3.7 per game on average.



This is the worst start for Chievo in their Serie A history: like in 2006/07 they have gained only two points in their first seven matches, but never did they concede so many goals as in this term (16).



AC Milan have conceded the highest share of second half goals in Serie A this season (89%), whilst Chievo have conceded the most goals in the last 30 minutes of play (eight)

