AC Milan choose Inzaghi as their next coach: the details

29 May at 19:15
After the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, AC Milan are hunting for a new coach to replace the former at the San Siro and Lazio's Simone Inzaghi appears to e the first choice for the Rossoneri, as reported by Sportmediaset.

Inzaghi was the name proposed by Paolo Maldini, who was in charge of carrying out the negotiations in person but it is fundamental to free the Biancoceleste coach from his position at Lazio. An operation that requires many precautions, given Lotito's ability to conduct negotiations.

Last week, Inzaghi and Lotito met on three occasions without being able to reach an agreement either on a possible farewell or on a possible extension and improvement of the contract.

Milan are ready to offer him a contract for three years with an annual salary of 2.5 million euros. Maldini chose Inzaghi and only Marco Giampaolo was held as a possible alternative, while the other names did not convince. Now, it remains to be seen whether Lotito will free Inzaghi to make a move to the San Siro.

