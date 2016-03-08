AC Milan close to making shock signing of Napoli, Inter target

26 July at 21:00
Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly close to signing Lille striker Rafael Leao, who has drawn links with Inter and Napoli this summer.

Leao is one of French football's best young strikers and also impressed for the Portuguese Under-20s side in the recently concluded Under-20s FIFA World Cup. He has also been linked with many other Italian clubs.

The reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi reports that Milan are now close to signing Leao, sources close to the Portuguese striker have revealed and a move is inching closer.

 
Napoli and Inter have been linked with a move and want to sign the striker, so did Juventus- who wanted to sign the striker last summer.

Bouhafsi claims that the medical will soon be done in the next few days and it takes place at the weekend. As part of the deal, Thiago Djalo will join Lille for a fee of 5 million euros.

 

