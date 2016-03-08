AC Milan: Club to be investigated by UEFA for 2017-18 season
10 April at 14:45Serie A giants AC Milan are set to be investigated by UEFA for breach of Financial Fairplay Regulations in the 2017-18 campaign.
The rossoneri have been having problems with the FFP since last season and they just don't seem to go away. The TAS is yet to respond to the club's appeal for their failure to comply with the FFP parametes for the 2014-15, 2015-16 and the 2016-17 season.
UEFA have released a statement saying that Milan will be investigated for the 2017-18 campaign too, as former owner Yonghong Li left the club with it in a debt of 126 million euros.
The press release said: "Milan has been referred and its case will be analyzed by the judging chamber of the CFBC (the club's financial control body) because the company in via Aldo Rossi has not respected the break-even , or the balanced budget, during the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons.
"UEFA will not comment on the subject until the judging chamber makes a decision on the case.This new survey is not related to the ruling that last December punished the club for the 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 season."
