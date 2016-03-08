AC Milan compare Romagnoli to Nesta

AC Milan have confirmed today that Alessio Romagnoli will be their captain for next season. Here's what the Serie A giants wrote on their official website earlier this morning.



"Romagnoli was the only light at the end of the tunnel in the most complicated two months of the summer. He is loved by fans and respected by each one of his team-mates. Just like Nesta he is sober, serious and disillusioned. It's not a technical comparison but it's something that involves their personality. That's why Alessio wearing the captain armband is a very good thing."