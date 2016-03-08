AC Milan confident in concluding deal for Barcelona starlet: the latest and what is missing
30 December at 10:45With the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan have 'fixed' the attack but Maldini and Boban are now working to reinforce the defensive department of Stefano Pioli's team.
For weeks now the first name on the list has always been the same, that of Jean-Clair Todibo, Barcelona's French starlet who turns 20 today. The negotiation with the Catalans has been going on for some time and is carried out personally by the former Rossoneri captain.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), the agreement between the two clubs has in fact been found: a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for 20 million euros. An important figure but one that does not even come close to the 150 million euros release clause.
However, for now, there is still no agreement between Todibo and Milan, but there is still great confidence and optimism about a positive conclusion of negotiations.
In the first part of the season, the Frenchman found very little space at the Nou Camp, where he is behind several players in the hierarchies. At the San Siro, on the other hand, Todibo would have the chance to be a starter and play with greater continuity. Equipped with a great physique, the defender is also very quick and has an excellent right foot, qualities that would integrate perfectly with Milan's captain Romagnoli.
