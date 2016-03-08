"AC Milan announces that it has acquired from Juventus FC the right to the sports performances of the players Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara.

"Mattia Caldara finally arrives as part of the exchange transaction on a par with Leonardo Bonucci, who returns to Juventus. The 24-year-old defender has signed a contract that binds him to AC Milan until 30 June 2023."Higuain has joined the club on loan but the Rossoneri have the option of making the deal a permanent one. Caldara, though, has joined the club on a permanent basis, weeks after coming back from a loan spell at Atalanta as a Juventus player.

AC Milan have confirmed the signings of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain and Italian defender Mattia Caldara from fierce rivals Juventus.The deal doesn't just see Higuain and Caldara move to the San Siro, it also sees Leonardo Bonucci move back to Juventus in what is likely to be one of the most prominent swap deal in recent times in not just Italian football, but in the whole of football too.AC Milan confirmed the signings of Higuain and Caldara on Twitter and posted a statement on the official website.