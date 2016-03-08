AC Milan confirm their new captain

AC Milan have confirmed that Alessio Romagnoli will be their captain for the 2018/19 campaign.



"Romagnoli was the only light at the end of the tunnel in the most complicated two months of the summer. He is loved by fans and respected by each one of his team-mates. Just like Nesta he is sober, serious and disillusioned. It's not a technical comparison but it's something that involves their personality. That's why Alessio wearing the captain armband is a very good thing."



Romagnoli will replace Leonardo Bonucci as the team's leader this season. Bonucci did only spend one season at AC Milan and has made return to Juventus this summer.



Romagnoli's first game as AC Milan's captain will be on Saturday when the Rossoneri face Napoli at the San Paolo in their first game in Serie A this season.

