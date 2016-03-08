AC Milan consider three names to replace Donnarumma: the situation
20 March at 17:00Salvatore Sirigu, Alex Meret and Juan Musso. These are, at the moment, the names monitored by AC Milan to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, who seems destined to leave the club at the end of the season.
With a different scenario, Donnarumma would have been the priority. Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban, in fact, had always declared that they want to keep him and tried to enter into negotiations with Mino Raiola to keep the young goalkeeper. But the CFO was fired and Maldini is also destined to leave the club at the end of the season.
For this reason, priorities have changed and according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), the hottest names are those of Meret and Musso, seeing as they profiles and age fit the parameters of the Elliott group.
Meret, who will turn 23 in a few days, is considered a perfect profile for his curriculum and age: young but already experienced. Just like Donnarumma. And there is also a variable that could push him away from Napoli: Gennaro Gattuso.
Since the former Milan coach arrived at the club, the goalkeeper, also because of some physical problems, has ended up losing place in favour of David Ospina.
The parties are expected to meet at the end of the season to understand the intentions of the manager. Depending on this meeting, it will be determined whether Meret will want to move on or stay at the San Paolo to fight for his place.
In the background, there is also Udinese's Musso. After an important year, he is ready for a qualitative leap and for Milan it would be an advantageous deal. But many clubs are interested in his services, especially Inter. Thus, a derby on the transfer market could be unleashed.
