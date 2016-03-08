AC Milan considering De Zerbi to replace Gattuso?
22 May at 14:00Another mini revolution is in the making at AC Milan. Leonardo is set to leave the club after the last match of the Serie A season against Spal and is expected to be replaced by Lille's Luis Campos, who has reportedly already agreed terms with club CEO Ivan Gazidis.
Meanwhile, regarding the position of the coach of the Rossoneri for next season, the chances of Gattuso staying seem to be on the rise, however, there is still a large possibility that he will be replaced at the end of the season and there is a new name on the horizon as a potential candidate: Roberto De Zerbi.
The Sassuolo coach has impressed Milan directors by his offensive approach, according to Sportmediaset, and ended up on the radar of the club now that his move to Lazio is no longer certain.
De Zerbi could have a lot to say not only as a potential Milan coach but also in regards to the future of the club, as his Sassuolo side face Atalanta on Sunday and could give a helping hand to the Rossoneri in the race for the Champions League in case of a positive result.
