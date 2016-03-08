AC Milan, contacts with Mendes to take stock of loanee

The Portuguese striker is currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, having joined them on a two-year loan in the summer. Per the report, the German side could decide to redeem the striker early. Alternatively, the Rossoneri could sell the player at the end of the season.

Yesterday, AC Milan had a meeting with the super-agent Jorge Mendes. However, as Gazzetta Dello Sport reports, the encounter wasn't just for new opportunities, but also to take stock of one of their loaned out players: Andre Silva.