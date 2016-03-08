AC Milan, Conti consoles Donnarumma: 'You've saved us so many times'

31 March at 20:00
Andrea Conti, sharing his thoughts on Instagram, published a beautiful message addressed to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was the man behind a serious mistake against Sampdoria yesterday. 
 
"Don't you dare throw yourself down because with all the times you've saved us this year, we have to thank you! It will certainly not be a mistake to change your immense value, just as a misstep that doesn't change our goals!," he wrote. 
 

