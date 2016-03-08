AC Milan, Conti ‘not 100% fit yet’

AC Milan defender Andrea Conti spoke to Milan TV after his game played with the Primavera team of the Rossoneri.



“I am happy of what I’ve done but for now I am not 100% fit. I needed to play this game to improve the fitness. I want to thank the lads of the Primavera team and mister Lupi who made my feel at ease from the very first moment.”



“The game didn’t start well but in the second half we played a bit better. They surprised us and it should never happen. The lads need to start from the second half we played to snatch a better result in the next game.”



“I am feeling well, right now I am a bit tired but I am good. Tomorrow I will go to Milanello and I will be available for Gattuso, he will decide what to do. Everybody at the club has always supported me, from fans to the staff. I hope to repay their trust.”

