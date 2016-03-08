AC Milan, Conti starts against Lecce; his chance for redemption

At right-back, Andrea Conti will fill on for Davide Calabria who is suspended. For the former, it will be a great opportunity to show his worth, especially in front of the new manager. In other words, given the lack of playing time as of late, it's an opportunity that he needs to make the most of.

Recently, there have been rumours of a potential loan exit in January, which the former Atalanta man isn't too keen on. Therefore, he needs to show that he's worthy of a spot in the starting eleven, which he hasn't done thus far.

If anything, he hasn't been able to perform on a consistent level, which Calabria has. However, at the start of this season, the latter has been a bit frustrated, which could open the door for Conti. With a new manager, though, it's safe to say that both will be tested.

On Sunday evening, AC Milan will take on Lecce at San Siro, looking to bounce back from their poor start to the season. For Stefano Pioli, who is the new manager in charge, it will be important to get off on the right foot, though he's not the only one who needs to perform.