AC Milan continue to focus on Castillejo; how he could have left in January

Since AC Milan switched to the 4-4-2 formation, Samu Castillejo has been a completely different player. The Spaniard who didn't really know his place under Giampaolo at the start of the season, is now an important player for the Rossoneri in place of the departed Suso.Certainly, the fans are appreciating his hard work on the pitch, eager to do his best for the club every game. In recent weeks, furthermore, he has shown his class by contributing in crucial moments, from goals to assists.Tonight, he will play his first Milan derby from start. The Rossoneri are focusing on their 'wildcard', which the sale of Suso just proves even more. However, things could have been so different in January, had it not been for the player's will.In fact, Espanyol tried hard to land his services during the winter market. However, the player said no and it seems that was a very wise decision. New year, new role and a new-found form.