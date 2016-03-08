AC Milan convinced by Sassuolo midfielder: the plan

30 April at 13:15
​Stefano Sensi is making himself the protagonist for Sassuolo during the exciting season finale. Yesterday, against Fiorentina, he performed brilliantly, topping it off with the decisive assist.
 
The midfielder certainly seems ready for the next jump, and AC Milan are increasingly convinced to re-open the negotiations with Sassuolo, having tried in the January market. However, a lot will depend on the Champions League for the Rossoneri. Should they make it, then an attempt for Sensi is expected.
 

