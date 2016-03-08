AC Milan convinced by Sassuolo midfielder: the plan

The midfielder certainly seems ready for the next jump, and AC Milan are increasingly convinced to re-open the negotiations with Sassuolo, having tried in the January market. However, a lot will depend on the Champions League for the Rossoneri. Should they make it, then an attempt for Sensi is expected.

​Stefano Sensi is making himself the protagonist for Sassuolo during the exciting season finale. Yesterday, against Fiorentina, he performed brilliantly, topping it off with the decisive assist.