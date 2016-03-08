AC Milan, corporate pact for Europe; but the future leads to Rangnick
22 February at 13:00AC Milan is divided. One club and two souls: the first led by Ivan Gazidis, chosen directly by the owners, and the other led by Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini, head of the technical area. However, from now until the end of the season, there is a corporate pact to honour.
The minimum objective is to reach the Europa League, although the dream of Champions League still exists. Difficult, but not impossible, as Pioli is doing an excellent job. The directors are gathering around him to show esteem and trust.
The pact for Europe, signed by the two corporate souls of Milan, however, doesn't change what Calciomercato.com has been telling for some time: Pioli is unlikely to be confirmed, and Ragnick is an increasingly central name in the future of the Rossoneri.
The owners like him a lot and see him as a profile of experience, capable of covering a double role, sporting director and manager, which could help avoid other mistakes on the market. At the end of the season, a new Milan could be born.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments