AC Milan, Costacurta: 'Boban is one of the most educated people in football'

15 June at 17:15
​Alessandro Costacurta, who spoke to Italian outlet SportMediaset, commented on the return of Zvonimir Boban to the Rossoneri.
 
"He knows the environment, he knows the people he will work with. Zvone is one of the most educated people I've known in the world of football, this is already an advantage. Such a cultured person, as Leonardo was, will help Milan. Then the combination of two brothers like Boban and Maldini I think can help," he stated.
 

