AC Milan could reportedly be banned for two years from European competition by the UEFA Committee.The Yonghong Li owned club spent over 150 million euros on signing players last summer but still finished sixth in the Serie A, managing to qualify for the UEFA Europa League only. The club sacked Vincenzo Montella back in November last year and hired former legendary midfielder Rino Gattuso.Gazzetta dello Sport report that Milan can endure a ban of two years from European competition as part of the sanction that UEFA are to impose on them for breaching FFP rules.The decision about the same is set to be made in Nyon tomorrow and there is increasing pessimism that the rossoneri will not be allowed to play in the European competition for two years and could even be forced to pay a fine of 30 million euros on top of the ban.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)