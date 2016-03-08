AC Milan could offer star to Chelsea in exchange for former Juventus man
19 July at 09:30According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Spanish forward, Alvaro Morata, has led them to seriously consider giving up Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
In a transfer roundabout, Chelsea are on the verge of losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, and, after missing out on AS Roma’s Alisson, who is set to join Liverpool, could choose to instead move for AC Milan’s Donnarumma.
Alvaro Morata had been linked with a return to Juventus, but only in the case that Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic moved, which is looking increasingly less likely as no club has come forward as of yet with a lucrative offer for either forward.
Therefore, if Milan wish to strengthen their attack, especially with the reported departures of Kalinic and Bacca, Donnarumma could be key to unlocking the deal.
AC Milan had earlier targeted Ciro Immobile in the transfer window, yet a deal appears highly unlikely after Lazio president Claudio Lotito set a €100m price-tag for the star, and proceeded to open talks for a contract renewal for the Lazio star.
