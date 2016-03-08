AC Milan could redeem Chelsea loanee: The possible scenario

17 November at 18:05
After a rather negative start, Bakayoko is slowly finding the best condition. In recent games, the French midfielder has put on good performances. If he goes on like this, AC Milan could decide to keep him (he is at the club on loan with a right of redemption set at 40 million euros. However, Chelsea will have to lower this figure by at least 15 million for the deal to potentially go through, according to Tuttosport.

