AC Milan could sign settlement agreement in May: the details
17 October at 13:45As a result of the one-year ban from European competitions that AC Milan accepted in the summer, the Rossoneri have healed their position with UEFA in regards to the FFP violations until the financial year of 2017. Now, the club could finally get a settlement agreement.
According to reports from MilanNews.it, the San Siro side will meet UEFA in the coming weeks to analyze the situation and look at the possible settlement agreement that would come into play when Milan qualifies for a European competition.
In May, should the Rossoneri qualify for Champions League (or Europa League for that matter), then a settlement agreement will be signed. The terms of the agreement will be based on the 2018, 2019 and 2020 periods, with the latter being presented preemptively, as it closes in June next year.
However, as mentioned, Milan will have to qualify for a European competition, otherwise this won't matter.
